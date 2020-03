Kethi Uibomägi kummutas jutud rasedusest: see on ekstreemselt suur sall

We didnt know that this photo that we made 2 days ago was our last one taken before we decided he needs to get immediately back to Georgia❤️ This situation gets more serious when you cant stay together with your loved ones❤️❤️❤️ #waitingforyou #couplegoals #loveofmylife

A post shared by kethi uibomägi (@kethiuibomagi) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT