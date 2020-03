ÜKS UHKEM KUI TEINE ⟩ Eesti naised ja mehed näitavad vinget karantiinimoodi!

My sister @annevetik came up with this great idea to pass time in isolation fashionably and do something like a quarantine looks of the day challange! I nominate everybody who follows me to post a home look photo with a tag #quarantinecasual, lets inspire each other to get out of the pajamas! I'm wearing a cool quilted jersey dress, nice mod style socksies and Miisu is wearing some of his own fur (if you wonder where's the rest of his fur it's on the rug, myself and in the air) 🍑 #kalamarjakodu #reservedforme #reservedformum #ootd

A post shared by Helene Vetik (@helvetikacam) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:47am PDT