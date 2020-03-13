FOTO ⟩ «Armastuse saare» staar avaldas, et on langenud kättemaksuporno ohvriks

ANNOUNCEMENT. Hi Everyone. Some of you may be aware that I have been a victim of Image Based Sexual Abuse, which is also known as Revenge Porn. For those of you who don’t know what this is, it’s basically when one person shares intimate images of videos of another person without their consent. I am really humbled and honoured to announce that the BBC and I are currently making a documentary to share my story. My main aim is to bring awareness to this issue, and be a voice for those who have suffered in silence and to help make a change. I am sharing my story and being my most vulnerable, emotional and raw. This has affected my life and me as a person tremendously, and for the first time I’m confident enough to properly speak out and share my story. I am nervous to share these intimate details with the world but I hope that it will only make positive change and lessen the blame on us victims. The documentary will be out in a few months time on @bbcthree. Thank you so much❤️

A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott) on Mar 13, 2020 at 2:57am PDT