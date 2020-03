VIDEO ⟩ Suur transpordilaev tõi Hiinast Stockholmi kuldse silla

Earlier today we welcomed #Guldbron, Swedish for the golden bridge, as it entered Stockholm city after several weeks at sea. Guldbron is an integral part of the new #Slussen project, binding together the city districts of Södermalm and Gamla Stan. We took the opportunity to test our #drone to get a better view. Välkommen guldbron! _______ #Follow us @belatchew for more on #architecture _______ #arkitektur #arquitetura #architettura #arquitectura #design #designs #architect #belatchew #rahelbelatchew #architect #architectureDesign #architectureLovers #building #architectural #Archilovers #instaarchitecture #ArchitecturePhotography #architexture #guldbron #slussen #stockholm @rahelbelatchew

A post shared by Belatchew Arkitekter (@belatchew) on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT