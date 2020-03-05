FOTOD ⟩ Legendaarne kulturist näitas, mis ta kehast järel on

Endine tippkulturist Flex Wheeler avaldas sotsiaalmeedias fotod, et näidata, kuidas terviseprobleemid on tema keha mõjutanud. Praegu 54-aastane Wheeler oli üks kõikide aegade paremaid kulturiste.
Wheeler avaldas foto oma atrofeerunud biitsepsist, foto on tehtud möödunud aastal. Võrdluseks riputas ta üles ka fotod aegadest, mil ta oli tippvormis.
Pärast seda, kui Wheeleri lihased kiirelt ja radikaalselt nõrgenesid, amputeeriti endisel tippatleedil mullu sügisel jalg.
Juba enne seda oli Wheeler haiglas tuttav nägu, sest parema käe lihased hakkasid kärbuma.
«Kui üritati päästa paremat jalga, siis pandi mulle stent, mis ulatus rinnast jalani välja. Kahjuks pärast operatsiooni vedas stent alt, purunes ja kogu mu rind, õlad ja kael olid verd täis,» kirjutas Wheeler.
«Kael läks nii turse, et olin teadvust kaotamas, sest ei suutnud enam hingata.»
Arstidel õnnestus olukord kontrolli alla saada, kuid vigastada said Wheeleri närvid ning ta ei olnud võimeline enam oma paremat kätt liigutama.
Swipe .........These photos were taken July 2019 😥😢💔. _____ In a attempt to save my right leg. A stent was put in my right peck that goes all the way down to my right leg. Unfortunately the day after the emergency surgery the stent irrupted. Within seconds my right peck, shoulder and neck was full of Blood🩸 to the point were my neck was so swollen that I was losing consciousness due to not being able to breathe. My amazing doctors had to go in and do a emergency surgery to stop the blood loss. But due to me being on intravenous heparin , They had to wait 24 hours to make sure I wouldn’t bleed out. So I laid there screaming and hallucinating going in and out of consciousness. Due to the nerve damage and neuropathy. I lost full usage of my right peck, shoulder all the way down to my fingers. ( evidently blood and nerve endings/internal tissue don’t get along too well ) _____ I had to learn how to do EVERYTHING!! I mean EVERYTHING ( FEEL ME ) Even write with my left hand. I’ve gained about 20% of my right peck, arm and hand back so far... _____ Thank GOD for the little things 🙏🏾 Disabled. But I’m not disabled!!! 🙏🏾 #neuropathy #chronicpain #heparin #stent #fighton #nevergiveup💪 #Allin #morethenaathlete👑‼️💯 #surgery #doctor #thankgod
«Õppisin kõike tegema vasaku käega, nüüdseks on mul parem käsi taastunud nii 20 protsendi ulatuses,» kirjutas Wheeler.