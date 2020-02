VIDEO ⟩ Hiinas võib edaspidi koroonaviiruse varjajat oodata surmanuhtlus

Whatever you have done, or whoever you are , do you deserve being treated like this? One of the many scenes in #China during #CoronavirusOutbreak 一场#武汉肺炎 疫情,将多少的丑陋展现在世人眼前。#新冠肺炎 #全民反抗 #全民自救 #全民互救 pic.twitter.com/PG6rJyl2a2