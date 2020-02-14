Kes poosetab bikiinides, kes kudrutab kallimaga: just nii veedavad sõbrapäeva kohalikud kuulsused!

You know they say: You've got to love yourself first before you can love anyone else. I started questioning if that's entirely true... I believe it can go both ways. I'll share a piece of my, well OUR story actually: I thought I loved myself. That's the only kind of love I ever saw and knew. The love for yourself, where you believe you're beautiful because you've got abs. That you're lovable because you look perfect. That you're worthy because others need you. That you've got love in your life just because you have a partner. Boy, was I wrong. I literally misread LOVE for APPEARANCE. It doesn't matter what's happening inside, it only matters how things appear — was my mentality. I really believed that my looks are in correlation with how much I was worthy of love for myself, my partner and others. But when 2 years ago Roomet came along, something shifted. He started peeling off my masks of perfection, self-destruction and pain. I was covered up layer by layer so I could protect myself from everyone cause deep down was a little girl who believed she is not really lovable. It was not an easy job and boy did it take time. Our first 1,5 years was REALLY PAINFUL and I even went through an identity crisis followed by depression cause I was SO LOST. I felt alone in this world and stripped naked from my defences. But I strongly believe it all happens for a reason. We need to UNBECOME everything so we can finally BECOME who we truly are. You've all seen my struggle, you've seen my pain more or less and you've seen the little girl in me giggling alongside @roometpoom ❤ I believe he was sent to me to love me for who I AM and to show this little girl that she IS lovable. That she IS PERFECT and WORTHY with no effort from her part. I truly believe that another person has the capacity to mend our soul and show us the love we have withheld from ourselves. He taught me to really love myself so I can really love him back and be loving to you all. Now I know better: you are beautiful in every way. You are lovable in every way. You are worthy always. You've got love because YOU ARE LOVE! Happy LOVE day ❤

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:04am PST