PILDID JA VIDEO ⟩ Eestlanna krooniti Tais rahvusvahelisel modellikonkursil võitjaks!

Hello, everyone! I would like to take this chance to thank you all : the organizers, the sponsors, the chaperones, the photographers and the videographers, the contestants! This period of time will be absolutely unforgettable for me! I am very grateful for friendly atmosphere , I was glad to be with you these 10 days and I was feeling very comfortable! My victory was really unexpected for me, and it is a great honor for me! I promise to carry this title proudly and diligently! Thank you very very much indeed! 💙🖤🤍 PS. And also I would not manage without the support of my family members and friends, moreover, I would like to thank my country for supporting me!🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 @supermodelinternational @erbi_model_management #supermodelinternational2020 #supermodelinternational

A post shared by Elina Pronina (@flybreathe) on Feb 8, 2020 at 6:14pm PST