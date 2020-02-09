DŽENTELMEN ⟩ Austria tennisestaar avaldas, miks ta tüdruksõbrast lahku läks

Hi guys. This is one of the most important post I have ever published on this page. This page was created to follow an amazing couple that everyone of us loved. Unfortunately, they are not together anymore but fortunately this amazing couple is composed by two amazing and intelligent people. This is the reason why I will continue to follow them separately : they are my favorite tennis players and they will always be the focus of this page. All the best things come to an end but I don't consider this the end. This is just the beginning! I want to thank @kristinamladenovic93 and @domithiem for always supporting this page and for all the emotions they give me. It means a lot to me😘 Also thank you that are reading this post for loving my page!

A post shared by Kiki and Dominic (@kiki_and_dominic_fanpage) on Feb 8, 2020 at 11:05am PST