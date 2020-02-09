DŽENTELMEN ⟩ Austria tennisestaar avaldas, miks ta tüdruksõbrast lahku läks

Austria tennisetäht, viimati Australian Openi finaalis Novak Djokovicile viies setis alla vandunud Dominic Thiem selgitas, miks teed tüdruksõbraga lahku läksid.
Dominic Thiem käis kaks aastat Prantsusmaa tennisemängija, naiste tennise maailma tippu kuuluva Kristina Mladenoviciga, kuid nüüd on armulugu otsa saanud.
Hi guys. This is one of the most important post I have ever published on this page. This page was created to follow an amazing couple that everyone of us loved. Unfortunately, they are not together anymore but fortunately this amazing couple is composed by two amazing and intelligent people. This is the reason why I will continue to follow them separately : they are my favorite tennis players and they will always be the focus of this page. All the best things come to an end but I don't consider this the end. This is just the beginning! I want to thank @kristinamladenovic93 and @domithiem for always supporting this page and for all the emotions they give me. It means a lot to me😘 Also thank you that are reading this post for loving my page!
«Tütarlaps vajab aega ja pühendumist, kahjuks ei ole mul võimalik seda hetkel pakkuda,» sõnas Thiem.
«Praegu ei otsi ma kaaslast. Loomulikult pole ma täiesti endasse tõmbunud. Olen kindel, et tulevikus on tribüünudel jälle tütarlaps, kes mulle kirglikult kaasa elab,» sõnas 26-aastane austerlane. Thiem asub maailma tennise edetabelis kõrgel neljandal positsioonil.