KÕHT TÄIS UUT MOODI ⟩ Poksitšempioni dieet: liha kuus korda päevas

LIMITED OFFER! Myself and @kristianevofit Tyson Fury's own strength and conditioning coach and nutritionist are teaming up to work PERSONALLY with 10 people wanting to make a TRANSFORMATION! You will get a consultation from us, then I will write up your nutrition plan as Kristian writes your training schedule to work synergistically together! During this time you will have access to myself and Kristian via text, phone, and email. Do not miss this opportunity. This is a game changer, the 2 best in the world coming together to work for your personal goals! To get a free consult DM me. Nothing to lose except the fat! #tysonfury #lockhartandleith #boxingmeetsufc #nutrition #strengthandconditioning #performance #lifechange

A post shared by George Lockhart (@lockloadedmma) on Jan 27, 2020 at 12:26pm PST