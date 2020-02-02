Elina Nechayeva.

FOTO: Konstantin Sednev

Ooperilaulja Elina Nechayeva (28) rõõmustab oma fänne instapildiga Sri Lankalt. «Kuniks sa ei hakka oma südamehäält kuulama, ei leia sa kunagi hingerahu,» tsiteerib ta varalahkunud George Michaelit.