TÄIELIK MUUTUMINE ⟩ Instastaar kasvatas lopsakad kurvid ja tunneb end paremini kui kunagi varem!

Before & After 🤭 It’s crazy, I literally do not recognise that girl on the left!! 🙉 I remember exactly what way I was feeling when I took that photo and it was still a girl striving for what she thought was perfection!! I was loosing weight mainly due to stress and an unhealthy lifestyle and truthfully... I liked how it felt becoming smaller and smaller. With that being said, I was still my own worst enemy! Thinking I still had to loose more weight or tone up this area and that! 🤦🏼‍♀️ Fast forward a couple of years and a lot of growing up, I’ve realising that what size I am literally has no impact on the individual I am! It makes no difference what size dress I wear, it doesn’t make me a better person! I’ve also learned that my body has changed and will continue to change the older I get and I’m completely okay with that journey ☺️ On bad days when I am self critical I remind myself that even when I was at my smallest, I still wasn’t happy with my body! So what’s the point in getting myself down over something so trivial when I could be focusing on ore important things! I do believe that no matter what size or shape you may be.... you are WORTHY!! Right now, at my current weight which is almost 2 stone heavier than the picture on the left, I feel good and I feel healthier which is the most important thing. Just don’t be so hard on yourself if you’re body has gone through change and try to love the skin you’re in ♥️ #BodyPositivity #BodyImage #Healthy #Happy #Curves #Change #SelfLove