UIH JA AIH ⟩ Kurvikas modell naudib rinnahoidja vaba päeva!

Los Angelesest pärit modell ja instastaar Ana Cheri (33) õrritab oma Instagrami fänne poolpalja pildiga.
I’m 100% business.. . Most of the time 😉😏 I’ve been hard at work these last few months building my curves, but come January 1st I’m launching my annual New Year New You Challenge and I’ll be shredding along with all my clients 🙌🏼🙌🏼 time to get toned in 2020!! TAG A FRIEND!! #2020 #newyearnewyou #challenge #body #fit #fitness #curvy #curvygirl
Modellil ja eratreeneril on Instagramis üle 12 miljoni jälgija.
Sahinate kohaselt teenib ta oma modellitööga aastas ligi 300 000 dollarit (umbes 271 076 eurot). Lisaks teenib ta sotsiaalmeedias sponsoreeritud postituste eest 5000 kuni 25 000 dollarit.