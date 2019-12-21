L, 21.12.2019
«Ma saan aru, et aeg läheb edasi, aga tühja mul sellest.» Jaagup Kreem

UIH JA AIH ⟩ Kurvikas modell naudib rinnahoidja vaba päeva!

Modell Ana Cheri.

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX

Los Angelesest pärit modell ja instastaar Ana Cheri (33) õrritab oma Instagrami fänne poolpalja pildiga.

Modellil ja eratreeneril on Instagramis üle 12 miljoni jälgija.

Sahinate kohaselt teenib ta oma modellitööga aastas ligi 300 000 dollarit (umbes 271 076 eurot). Lisaks teenib ta sotsiaalmeedias sponsoreeritud postituste eest 5000 kuni 25 000 dollarit. 

