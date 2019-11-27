K, 27.11.2019
Vau! Vaata, milliseid sensuaalseid poose võtab bikiinides Elina Nechayeva

Hõbekõri Elina Nechayeva,

FOTO: Konstantin Sednev

Ooperilaulja Elina Nechayeva (28) avaldas Instagramis väikese video sellest, kuidas ta viskab bikiinides vallatult silda.

Kaunitar kirjutas pildi juurde: «❤️ Olen sillas!✨ Let’s be healthy, sporty and glorious 💪🏻 ❤️❤️❤️😁 Ps: I know my technique is not quite there yet 🙈» («Olgem terved, sportlikud ja võidukad 💪🏻 ❤️❤️❤️😁 Ma tean, et minu tehnika ei ole veel päris õige»)

Vaata video siin: 

