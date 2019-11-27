Vau! Vaata, milliseid sensuaalseid poose võtab bikiinides Elina Nechayeva

Thank you for the challenge @ukusuviste @ringvaade 🙏🏻❤️ Olen sillas!✨ Let’s be healthy, sporty and glorious 💪🏻 I challenge my dear @rybakofficial @alikakomar @laxlovesliszt ❤️❤️❤️😁 Ps: I know my technique is not quite there yet 🙈 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #elinanechayeva #elinanechayevalaforza #elina #nechayeva #soprano #musician #music #singer #operasinger #operasingersofinstagram #performer #muusik #laulja #muusika #сопрано #певица #музыка #chanteuse #singerin #estonia #tallinn #beauty #photography #sport #nechayevatravel #olensillas #ringvaade #ukusuviste #challenge #healthy

A post shared by Elina Nechayeva 🎶Soprano (@elinanechayeva) on Nov 26, 2019 at 3:41am PST