Vau! Vaata, milliseid sensuaalseid poose võtab bikiinides Elina Nechayeva

Ooperilaulja Elina Nechayeva (28) avaldas Instagramis väikese video sellest, kuidas ta viskab bikiinides vallatult silda.
Kaunitar kirjutas pildi juurde: «❤️ Olen sillas!✨ Let’s be healthy, sporty and glorious 💪🏻 ❤️❤️❤️😁 Ps: I know my technique is not quite there yet 🙈» («Olgem terved, sportlikud ja võidukad 💪🏻 ❤️❤️❤️😁 Ma tean, et minu tehnika ei ole veel päris õige»)
Vaata video siin:
Thank you for the challenge @ukusuviste @ringvaade 🙏🏻❤️ Olen sillas!✨ Let’s be healthy, sporty and glorious 💪🏻 I challenge my dear @rybakofficial @alikakomar @laxlovesliszt ❤️❤️❤️😁 Ps: I know my technique is not quite there yet 🙈 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #elinanechayeva #elinanechayevalaforza #elina #nechayeva #soprano #musician #music #singer #operasinger #operasingersofinstagram #performer #muusik #laulja #muusika #сопрано #певица #музыка #chanteuse #singerin #estonia #tallinn #beauty #photography #sport #nechayevatravel #olensillas #ringvaade #ukusuviste #challenge #healthy