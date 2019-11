Britney Spears hullutab fänne üliseksikaid joogapoose võttes

Body language is everything ! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood .... I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it’s quite fun doing them ... I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I’m not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 5, 2019 at 1:33pm PST