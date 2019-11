Puhkusel igavlenud inglanna ostis lotopileti, mis tegi temast ropprikka naise

Jodie Scullion, recieves her £1 million cheque at the Botanical Gardens, Birmingham. November 8, 2019. A bank worker had a lotto beginner’s luck when she won £1million the first time she played an online game – while killing time on a "boring" caravan holiday. See SWNS story SWMDlotto. Jodie Scullion, 38, was sitting in her caravan on a wet campsite in Somerset when she decided to play an Instant Win Game on her mobile phone. She paid £5 to play the '£1M Run for Your Money' game on October 28 and scooped the jackpot. Today (Fri) Jodie, a mortgage underwriter, picked up her mega-cheque at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

FOTO: Dave Evitts / SWNS/Dave Evitts / SWNS