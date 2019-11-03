Buliimiat põdeva lopsaka Intsakaunitari sõnul päästis kaalutõus tema elu

Kehapositiivsust propageeriv suunamudija Lacey-Jade Christie (30) väidab, et kaalus juurde võtmine päästis tema elu, vahendab Daily Star.
Instagrami mõjutaja Christie kannab Euroopa suurust 52 ja väidab, et kaalust juurde võtmine aitas seljatada buliimia. Suurust 54 naine väidab, et kaalust juurde võtmine päästis tema elu pärast kaheksat aastata kestnud buliimia käes vaevlemist.
Christie tõdes väljaandele, et hakkas teismelisena kuus korda nädalas trennis käima ja oksendas söödud toitu välja, et saavutada oma unistuste 42 suurus.
Austraalanna ütles väljaandele, et ta luges igat kalorit, mida ta suhu pani ja kaalus ennast mitu korda päevas, sest uskus, et paks olemine muudab teda väärtusetuks ja armastust mitte väärivaks ja kehakaalu kaotamine on ainus võimalus, kuidas saada eakaaslaste seas aksepteerituks.
Tänaseks päevaks mõistab neiu, et käitus oma kehaga kurjasti.
Lacey kasutas kaalulanguse saavutamiseks äärmuslikke vahendeid. Naine sattus kaks korda haiglasse kuna kukkus vedelikupuuduse tõttu kokku, hoolimata sellest teatas metõde, et talle on keeruline kanüüli paigaldada, kuna ta on rasvunud.
Erakorralise meditsiini osakonna arstid tundsid muret Lacey-Jade'i südame pärast, soovitades naisel psühholoogi juurde minemise asemel keskenduda kaalust alla võtmisele.
«Tervishoiusüsteem ei aidanud mind. Olin õnnetu ja aeglaselt tapsin ennast,» sõnas naine väljaandele.
Nüüd, viis aastat pärast söömishäiretele ravi leidmist, ütleb Lacey-Jade, et ta on õppinud armastama oma kehakumerusi tänu sellele, mida need kumerused on pidanud üle elama.
Kehapositiivsust propageeriv blogija sõnul on ta enesekindluse saavutanud tänu sellele, et ei lase end ühiskondlikel ilustandarditel häirida lasta ja tema sõnul võib seksikas olla igas suuruses. ''Ma ei häbena enam oma keha ja elan täisväärtuslikku elu. Olles suurus- 52 on päästunud minu elu.