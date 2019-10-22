Bikiinipiltide kuninganna: Anita Sibul pakub taas hunnitut vaatepilti

Juutuuber ja instastaar Anita Sibul rõõmustab oma sotsmeedia fänne ja jälgijaid lummava bikiinipildiga!
Anita jagas Instagramis pilti, mis on tehtud Filipiinidel. Oranžides bikiinides instakaunitari nägu pole küll pildil näha, ent see-eest laiub taamal imeline loodusvaade ning esiplaanil haarab tähelepanu Ania supervorm.
Vaata ka pilti:
Started my Monday with reading the real og book 'How to win friends and influence people', the start for getting into psychology many say. What's your favorite thought from the book if you've read it? ❤️ Been loving it since the very beginning from the statement 'there's no winner in an argument' 👌🏼 . . . . . . . . #philippines #cebuphilippines #oslob #whalesharkswimming #bikinigirls #beachlife #beachbody #zafulbikini #bookstagram #bookworm #comeseeph #botd
Anita Sibul on ka varasemalt oma fänne bikiinipiltidega rõõmustanud. Siin on mõned stiilinäited: