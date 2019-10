Kate Middleton tegi esimese Instagrami postituse. Ja see on emotsionaalne!

The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care. These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive. — Catherine

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 19, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT