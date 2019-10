Miljardäride kosjasobitaja: ma ei maksa KUNAGI kohtingul arve eest ja moodne feminism on mehed ära rikkunud!

I’ve been researching elegance for many years, even before I started blogging in 2012. I’ve come across tons of elegant women in this circle. Women of high-caliber, women who were either born into high-society or made their way in somehow. I find both equally fascinating. My course & platform is built upon my research. I don’t only present what has worked for me, but I also take into account what has worked for others who have managed to achieve success. Most of the time we all share similar paths. One of the crucial things that I must raise awareness for, is the importance of keeping some personality while you polish yourself to become an elegant lady. Some character. Many has this perception that being elegant involves being some form of robot who never expresses her real self & follows some strict protocol. Ladies. This is not reality. People are people and if you want to have success in life: Your Personality is extremely important! Wether it is that you’re a quiet reserved person or the flamboyant colorful soul. The world needs all personalities and there isn’t one that is better than the other. Even though #etiquette and #elegance tend to attract certain stereotypes. This doesn’t mean it’s the whole picture. You need your authenticity, your character, your vibe. If you act like a stiff robot, you’re not going to get far. People want to build a connection with you. And the only way to do that is by being a genuine person. The rest will then follow. Dress: @lesheroines_by_vanessa #schoolofaffluence #jetsetbabe

A post shared by Anna Bey - School of Affluence (@schoolofaffluence) on Jun 26, 2019 at 12:36pm PDT