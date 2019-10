Eriagent OO7 varjus külg: eraelu on pakkunud Pierce Brosnanile kõike muud kui naised ja šampanja

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith in the stands on day eleven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 13, 2018. See PA story TENNIS Wimbledon. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 for further information.

FOTO: Nigel French / PA Wire/PA Images