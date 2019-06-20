N, 20.06.2019
«See, mis mu hinge praegu kõige rohkem täidab, on kahetsus ja see, et inimesed annaksid andeks selle, mille ma olen korda saatnud.» Allan Roosileht purjuspäi juhtimise kohta

Lahutus on mõjunud hästi: lauljatar Adele on kaotanud kümneid kilosid!

Adele 2013. aastal Oscarite galal.

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Suurbritannia laulja ja laulukirjutaja Adele on silmanähtavalt kaalu kaotanud. Lähedalseisvate sõnul on põhjus selle aasta alguses olnud abielulshutus Simon Koneckist. 

Lauljanna sõbranna Ayda Fieldi kinnitusel käib Adele tihti pilateses ning temaga on kõik parem kui kunagi varem.

«Adele käib väljas elu nautimas ja peab seda emaks olemise kõrval praegu tähtsaimaks. Ta armastab oma uut treeningkava ning see ka tõesti toimib,» avaldab lähedane kommenteerides lauljatari vapustavat välimust. 

Viimased uudised

Viimased uudised

Praegu oluline

Populaarne

Tagasi üles