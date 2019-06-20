Lahutus on mõjunud hästi: lauljatar Adele on kaotanud kümneid kilosid!

Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️

