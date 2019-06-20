Lahutus on mõjunud hästi: lauljatar Adele on kaotanud kümneid kilosid!

Suurbritannia laulja ja laulukirjutaja Adele on silmanähtavalt kaalu kaotanud. Lähedalseisvate sõnul on põhjus selle aasta alguses olnud abielulshutus Simon Koneckist.
Lauljanna sõbranna Ayda Fieldi kinnitusel käib Adele tihti pilateses ning temaga on kõik parem kui kunagi varem.
«Adele käib väljas elu nautimas ja peab seda emaks olemise kõrval praegu tähtsaimaks. Ta armastab oma uut treeningkava ning see ka tõesti toimib,» avaldab lähedane kommenteerides lauljatari vapustavat välimust.
Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️