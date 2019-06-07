USA kantrilaulja pisipoeg hukkus traagiliselt

USA laulja-laulukirjutaja Granger Smith (39) avaldas sotsiaalmeedias, et tema 3-aastane poeg suri traagilise õnnetuse tagajärjel, vahendab Hello!.
Granger Smith avaldas «mõeldamatut» uudist sotsiaalmeedias neljapäeval.
Muusik kirjutas Twitterisse ja Instagrami, et nende 3-aastane poeg River hukkus traagilise õnnetuse tagajärjel ja et «vaatamata arstide parimatele pingutustele ei suudetud teda elustada».
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
«Amber (muusiku abikaasa - toim) ja mina jätame temaga viimast korda hüvasti ja oleme otsustanud, et kingime tema organid, et teised lapsed saaksid teise võimaluse elule. Meie pere on laastatud ja murtud, aga leiame lohutust teadmisest, et ta on nüüd Taevase Isa juures.»
«Riv oli eriline. Kõik, kes temaga kohtusid, teadsid seda koheselt. Seda rõõmu, mida ta meile tõi, pole võimalik väljendada ning ta jääb alatiseks meie südametesse,» kirjutas muusik.
«Me elus pole olnud raskemat hetke, kui see siin.»
Granger Smithi esindaja avaldas väljaandele People, et muusiku poeg uppus.
Ka kantrilaulja abikaasa Amber Emily Smith jagas kurba uudist oma sotsiaalmeedia kontol, postitades pildi koos varalahkunud poja River Kelly Smithiga.
