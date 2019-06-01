E, 3.06.2019
«Suitsetamisest on tehtud surmapatt, mille tõttu suitsetajad tunnevad, et nad peavad oma harjumust varjama, et mitte kriitika alla sattuda. See on tobe.» Sylvi Listhaug, Norra tervishoiuminister

Suur galerii: Eestimaa kaunid naised on vormis ja rannahooajaks valmis

1

Vigursuusataja Kelly Sildaru.

FOTO: Iti-Pätrik Järve

Kuigi Eestimaa ilm teeb trikitab rohkem kui hästi treenitud tsirkusekaru, siis on meie kohalikud kuulsad naised end varsti saabuvaks rannahooajaks valmis pannud ning võtavad seda sooja emotsiooniga vastu.

Kes läheb randa, kes püüab kala, kes teeb sporti või võitleb kuuma päikesega. Kõik need kuulsad naised, alates sportlastest ja mõjutajatest ning lõpetades lauljate ja näitlejatega, ootavad sooja emotsiooniga veel soojema päikese nahka õrnalt silitavat kuumust.

Vaata, millega tegelevad ja kuidas valmistuvad kuumaks suveks Eesti kuumad naisstaarid.

KATRIN LUST

KATRIN SISKA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Live. Laugh. LOVE. 💗 🇿🇦

A post shared by K A T R I N S I S K A (@katrin.siska) on

VICTORIA VILLIG

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ma ei töödelnud, sest ma ei tahtnud

A post shared by VICTORIA VILLIG 🌞🌞 (@vvillig) on

MADLI VILSAR

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t frkn love yourself, because who am I to encourage to do so. No-one can manage that every day,right!? Maybe you are actually really happy hating your own body, maybe you actually enjoy killing yourself with extreme diets, that every source of media pushes on you? Maybe this all really does make you happy.... *** 🤯 No motivational speech and, god forbid, quote, can make you change your mind, when you have decided that best thing for you is hate. Hate, itself, is so powerful that it can make you blind.. ***😨 Every change has to come within, not from some instagram posts and statuses on social media. Most of people struggle with something daily basis, weight is just another thing that can bring a person down, but I am one of those idiots who do not believe that hate could ever make me happy and thats why i have shared my message. There is too much hate around and It is toxic. The saddest part is that hating others and yourself will eventually only harm you. It is frkn hard to like yourself in a world that constantly tells you not to. I know, i have hated my body for so long. I have hated so many things about myself. But what i have learned through that I am the only person who looses because of it. The only one misses out opportunities is myself. You can hate yourself with true passion, but in the end of the day, noone gives a shait about it. Probs most of the people dont even look at you at the beach and care, because they are too busy being happy and enjoying the day. But you have poisoned your mind and soul and that will reflect. Be kind to yourself as much as you want others to be kind to you. It is not motivational speech, or fancy book quote, its just my vision and feelings and I am learning not to be afraid to share them. It is not like I think I wanna push anything on someone but there is just so much negativity around us, that sometimes even most basic things can be overshadowed by darkness. So yet another simple reminder will not harm anyone. If you feel violated or annoyed by my writings, and want to say something nasty, then read this caption once again and then make your assumptions. There is only so much I can say...#typosarethereiknow

A post shared by Madli Vilsar (@madlivilsar) on

LIINA ARIADNE PEDANIK

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

päike paistis silma 🌞

A post shared by Liina Ariadne Pedanik (@liinaariadne) on

KELLY SILDARU

SASKIA ALUSALU

LIISA LEETMA

HANNA MARTINSON

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

hi 👀

A post shared by H A N N A 🎬🎤🎧 (@hannamartinson) on

EEVA ESSE

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A day without coffee is like... Just kidding. I have no idea 💁🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Eeva Esse (@eevaesse) on

PIRET LAOS

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☀️🌲

A post shared by Piret Laos (@laospiret) on

LIIS LASS

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

caving 💦

A post shared by LIIS LASS (@liislassofficial) on

KRISTEL AASLAID

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Piik-a-buu

A post shared by Kristel Aaslaid (@kristelaaslaid) on

LIIS LEMSALU

GRETE PAIA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🐒

A post shared by Grete Paia (@gretepaia) on

GRETE KLEIN

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Grete Klein (@greteklein) on

MERILIN TAIMRE

BIRGIT SARRAP

KEILI SÜKIJAINEN

INGA LUNGE

HELEN ADAMSON

Viimased uudised

Viimased uudised

Praegu oluline

Populaarne

Tagasi üles