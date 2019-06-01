Suur galerii: Eestimaa kaunid naised on vormis ja rannahooajaks valmis

Kuigi Eestimaa ilm teeb trikitab rohkem kui hästi treenitud tsirkusekaru, siis on meie kohalikud kuulsad naised end varsti saabuvaks rannahooajaks valmis pannud ning võtavad seda sooja emotsiooniga vastu.
Kes läheb randa, kes püüab kala, kes teeb sporti või võitleb kuuma päikesega. Kõik need kuulsad naised, alates sportlastest ja mõjutajatest ning lõpetades lauljate ja näitlejatega, ootavad sooja emotsiooniga veel soojema päikese nahka õrnalt silitavat kuumust.
Vaata, millega tegelevad ja kuidas valmistuvad kuumaks suveks Eesti kuumad naisstaarid.
KATRIN LUST
KATRIN SISKA
VICTORIA VILLIG
MADLI VILSAR
Don’t frkn love yourself, because who am I to encourage to do so. No-one can manage that every day,right!? Maybe you are actually really happy hating your own body, maybe you actually enjoy killing yourself with extreme diets, that every source of media pushes on you? Maybe this all really does make you happy.... *** 🤯 No motivational speech and, god forbid, quote, can make you change your mind, when you have decided that best thing for you is hate. Hate, itself, is so powerful that it can make you blind.. ***😨 Every change has to come within, not from some instagram posts and statuses on social media. Most of people struggle with something daily basis, weight is just another thing that can bring a person down, but I am one of those idiots who do not believe that hate could ever make me happy and thats why i have shared my message. There is too much hate around and It is toxic. The saddest part is that hating others and yourself will eventually only harm you. It is frkn hard to like yourself in a world that constantly tells you not to. I know, i have hated my body for so long. I have hated so many things about myself. But what i have learned through that I am the only person who looses because of it. The only one misses out opportunities is myself. You can hate yourself with true passion, but in the end of the day, noone gives a shait about it. Probs most of the people dont even look at you at the beach and care, because they are too busy being happy and enjoying the day. But you have poisoned your mind and soul and that will reflect. Be kind to yourself as much as you want others to be kind to you. It is not motivational speech, or fancy book quote, its just my vision and feelings and I am learning not to be afraid to share them. It is not like I think I wanna push anything on someone but there is just so much negativity around us, that sometimes even most basic things can be overshadowed by darkness. So yet another simple reminder will not harm anyone. If you feel violated or annoyed by my writings, and want to say something nasty, then read this caption once again and then make your assumptions. There is only so much I can say...#typosarethereiknow
LIINA ARIADNE PEDANIK
KELLY SILDARU
SASKIA ALUSALU
LIISA LEETMA
HANNA MARTINSON
EEVA ESSE
PIRET LAOS
LIIS LASS
KRISTEL AASLAID
LIIS LEMSALU
GRETE PAIA
GRETE KLEIN
MERILIN TAIMRE
BIRGIT SARRAP
KEILI SÜKIJAINEN
INGA LUNGE
@laurapoldvere jagas minuga ilusat ja õiget ettevõtmist #kõrrevaba 👍 Püüame ise ka oma peod ja koosviibimised plastikust võimalikult puhtad hoida! 🤗 🍨🍢🍦 Muutus algabki väikestest otsustest.😉 ➡️Kõrtest on ju lihtne loobuda - või mis teie arvate? ➡️Milliseid alternatiive on plastikkõrrele võimalik leida? 🚫 Suuremad artistid saavad paluda korraldajal hoida pidu #kõrrevaba, aga plastikkõrrest võime loobuda ka kõik iseseisvalt. Põrgatan väljakutse edasi @jaanelgula ja @kaunimate.aastate.vennaskond - juhtige kontsertkorraldjate tähelepanu sellele, et teie osalusega peod oleksid #kõrrevabad. 📷 Kristjan Lepp
HELEN ADAMSON
Ma natuke ikka olen värvihulluks muutunud! Kunagi ma vist ei oleks riskinud sellega, et panen selga punased püksid ja tagi aga nüüd saan aru, et vahet pole mida selga panna, kui sa ise end mugavalt tunned, siis kannad absoluutselt kõik riided välja! ☆ Ma tõesti soovitan, katsetage järele! Leidke midagi värvilist mis teile meeldib ja järgmine kord on juba kergem julgemaid riietuse valikuid teha. Värvid kohe toovad naeratuse näole ja see suvine meeleolu on midagi, mida ma tänase ilmaga ikka eriti taga igatsen! #marcopolo #marcopolotallinn #monochrome 📸@gitasiimpoeg