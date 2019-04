Järjekordne tragöödia: vaid nädalad peale Keith Flinti enesetappu, lahkust elust teine The Prodigy armastatud bändiliige

R.i.P Con . 🖤🔥 you always had our backs and looked after us for years , you got us out of many sticky situations on tour , you were a truly great man , in fact you were actually Superman - the people that knew you will understand what I»m sayin.... Above all you were the greatest loyal friend to us all man ... We will truly miss you and never forget you brother x Our love goes out to Jayne and family x The Prodigy boys x

