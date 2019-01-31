53-aastane rootsi supermodell poseerib taas topless!

Tšehhis sündinud rootsi supermodell, näitleja, feminist ja autor Paulina Porizkova (53) poseerib väljaande Sports Illustrated tarbeks topless.
Näitlejatar poseeris Sports Illustrated ajakirja tarbeks esimest korda 36 aastat tagasi ja teeb seda nüüd taas!
Well, here it is folks, the REVEAL! I’m in the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit as just one of the core girls (not a special insert) at the age of nearly 54. @mj_day, the chief editor who is in my mind the one most responsible for inclusive body type and skin color in the fashion and beauty world, decided to tackle the final barrier- age. And thumbs up for the incomparable @christiebrinkley, who appeared in the issue last year, proving being sexy is ageless.
Just nagu 20ndates, poseerib Porizkova ka sel korral topless, kehakumerusi katmas vaid pisikesed stringid. Fotot vaadates tundub lausa uskumatu, et tegu on 53-aastase naisterahvaga, sest ta näeb palju nooruslikum välja!
Pole kahtlustki, et Paulina on taas suurepärane näide sellest, et vanus on vaid number ja et igas vanuses naised on seksikad ja kaunid.
Vaata veel tema instapilte:
Paulina’s Picks 📚 “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith . I used to sit in a plum tree in my grandmother’s backyard in Czech, munching on its green fruits that would inevitably give me a stomach ache, and read “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.” . The book begins with a little girl, Francie Nolan, reading a book on a fire escape, munching on a wafer. A tree is growing out of the cement in the yard outside her fire escape, making her feel as though she is sitting in the tree. . The pleasure I got from this, this perfect symbiotic moment of another little girl reading in a tree, may be in large part responsible for my love of reading. To find little pieces of myself in a book made me feel understood and less lonely. . For I had just met another little girl, a girl from a different country, a different culture, a different time! Yet we had so much in common. But she also ignited in me a curiosity about this place called Brooklyn, and a deep desire to visit and see all that was unfamiliar to me. . And it was from her I got the idea to go to my library and read every book in alphabetical order. (Unfortunately, in my case, I forgot to return some of the books and was ultimately banned from the library.) . Nothing builds empathy like reading a novel. That is what fiction reading is all about; finding little pieces of mutuality with characters so you can move into them and see the world through their eyes. Learning that no matter what divides us - race, language, country, religion, even time - is no match for what unites us. . . #paulinaspicks #atreegrowsinbrooklyn #bettysmith #bookclub . . Photo cred: @speeppola Pillows by Julie & Kamila (my cousin): @junibk
“These pictures are beautiful! It’s funny, on one hand I look so much older than I imagine I am - but simultaneously, I think you made me look like who I am and it’s beautiful. So, there is some weird acceptance in this - the real me looks my age - but it’s not a bad thing!” —- Paulina to photographer Fabrizio Ferri. . Cover of Grazia magazine (@grazia) for its 80th anniversary issue. September 2018. . Lensed by Fabrizio Ferri (@fabrizioferriofficial) . Hair by Brian Magallones @brianmagallones . Makeup by Moyra Mulholland (@moyramulholland) . #paulina4decades #grazia #graziacover #fabrizioferri #AnyAgeAnyBody
Zero make up on this one. I walked into the studio with a clean face and wet hair and Fabrizio said “That’s it, let’s shoot exactly like this.” . . Grazia magazine (@grazia) 80th anniversary issue. September 2018. . Lensed by Fabrizio Ferri (@fabrizioferriofficial) . Hair by Brian Magallones @brianmagallones . Makeup by Moyra Mulholland (@moyramulholland) . #paulina4decades #grazia #graziacover #fabrizioferri #AnyAgeAnyBody #Dis(Hermès)robing