Mälukild: Madonna meenutab pildiga «häbiväärseid iseõmmeldud kleite» keskkooli lõpetamiselt

My Sister Paula and I on my High School graduation day! We sewed our own dresses from Butterick patterns. 👗 I was always so embarrassed we could not afford store bought dresses. In retrospect Im glad i learned how to use a sewing machine. ✂️ Notice No cleavage or bare knees!! Papa Ciccone was very strict. 😂 #highschool

