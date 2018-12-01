Palja Porgandi sportlik vorm võtab sõnatuks!

It's gone... My motivation to train is absolutely gone. I've been telling you guys about it in my stories bit by bit. But as of last time I trained, I just wanted to run out of there. I wanted to do anything but... Does it mean I'm going to quit on gym? Not yet, cause discipline is so much stronger than motivation. I've always said that discipline is what makes you go through obstacles when the days are bad, when you're lacking motivation & passion. Discipline is what has kept me hitting the gym for the past month. It's what makes me get my shit done when I least want to. I will be minimalizing my workouts but I sure will not quit. See? I am not perfect you guys either ... 😔 Wearing @adidaswomen #adidasWomen #giftedbyadidas #adidasambassador #adidas #adidastraining #myfitnessjourney

