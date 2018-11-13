Staarid mälestavad 95-aastaselt lahkunud koomiksigeeniust Stan Lee'd

T, 13.11.2018
«Need fruktid, kes muidu tähelepanu ei saaks, paistavad Instagrami ja YouTube'i abil välja» Helen Adamson

Stan Lee filmi «Raudmees 3» esilinastusel. Kümned ja kümned kuulsused jätsid legendaarse koomiksimehega hüvasti.

FOTO: Reuters / Scanpix

Kuula artiklit

Eile suri 95-aastaselt teiste seas X-mehed ja Ämblikmehe loonud Stan Lee. Pärast mehe surma on paljud Hollywoodi suurimad staarid internetis sõna võtnud ja tema mälestuseks mõned head sõnanud öelnud.

Mälestajate season näitlejaid, saatejuhte, teadlaseid ja muusikuid. Stan Lee puudutas ühel või teisel kombel nende elusid, pärast mida nad ei olnud enam iial endised.

Telesaatejuht Jimmy Kimmel

Füüsik Neil deGrasse Tyson 

Näitleja Lil-Manuel Miranda 

Näitleja ja lavastaja Seth Rogen 

«Tähesõdadest»​ tuntud Mark Hamill 

Näitlejanna Evangeline Lilly 

Näitleja Patton Oswalt 

Komöödianäitleja Kat Dennings 

Laulja ja näitleja Angela Bassett 

«Deadpooli»​ rollist tuntud Ryan Reynolds 

Wolverine'i rollist tuntud Hugh Jackman 

Kapten Ameerika rollist tuntud Chris Evans 

Hawkeye rollist tuntud Jeremy Renner 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RIP Stan Lee ! You’re a legend my friend #rip #stanlee

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

Hulki rollist tuntud Mark Ruffalo 

Star Lord rollist tuntud Chris Pratt 

Falconi rollist tuntud Anthony Mackie 

Stormi rollist tuntud Halle Berry 

Nicky Fury rollist tuntud Samuel L. Jackson 

Marvel filmide produtsent Joss Whedon 

Gamora rollist tuntud Zoe Saldana 

Eddie Brock/Venom rollist tuntud Topher Grace 

Eddie Brock/Venom rollist tuntud Tom Hardy 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the greatest of respect ❤️

A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on

Luke Cage rolliga tuntud Mike Colter 

«Spider-Man» rollist tuntud Tom Holland 

Marveli filmide lavastajad vennad Russod 

Sarjast «Luke Cage» tuntud Rosario Dawson 

Talvesõdalase rollist tuntud Sebastian Stand 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you great legend. You will be missed. I wouldn’t be here without you. ❤️🙏🏻❤️

A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on

Tony Stark/Iron-Man rollist tuntud Robert Downey Jr. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

Marvel Cinematic Universe looja Kevin Feige 

