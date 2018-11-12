Ameerika Ühendriikide arstid protestivad USA relvaliidu (NRA) vastu veriste piltidega, mis on tehtud mõned hetked pärast seda, kui nad ravisid tulirelva ohvreid. Tegu on omamoodi protestiga USA relvaliidu sõnavõtu vastu.
Arstid otsustasid sellise käitumise kasuks, kui relvaõigust pooldavad organisatsioonid käskisid arstidel relvakontrolli küsimuses oma nina nende asjadesse mitte toppida.
Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves. https://t.co/oCR3uiLtS7— NRA (@NRA) November 7, 2018
Arstid kasutasid siis neile saadaolevat tehnikat ning uputasid NRA ja teiste samalaadsete organisatsioonide kanalid erinevate säutsude ja piltidega sellest, millega nemad peavad NRA tegevuse tõttu igapäevaselt kokku puutuma.
Vaata pilte ja otsusta sina, kas arstid peaksid relvaküsimuses saama kaasa rääkida.
«NRA-le, see on see, kui me oma nina sellesse ei topi. Meid ei saa relvavägivalla osas vaigistada. Ma räägin selle patsiendi eest, tema vanemate eest, kes pole enam iial endised, kõikide nende inimeste eest, kes tulid pärast teda, kuigi ei pidanud»
To the @NRA, this is what it looks like to stay in #mylane. We will not be silent about the toll of #gunviolence. I speak out for this patient, for their parents who will never be the same, for every person who came after this one and didn’t have to #thisiseveryoneslane pic.twitter.com/B5mo6pC4dV— Kristin Gee, MD (@kmgee9) November 10, 2018
«Ma aitasin meditsiinikoolis päästa relvavägivalla ohvrit. Need on minu käed, mis tema peale suruvad, et ta verest tühjaks ei jookse. Kuul on täpselt minu sõrme juures.»
I helped save a gun violence victim in med school. Those are my hands holding pressure on his femoral artery so that he wouldn’t bleed to death. The bullet is right by my fingertips. This is me in #mylane, @NRA.#Docs4GunSense @DocsDemand @SafeStand @ResearchAffirm pic.twitter.com/1Ji7lrIXMg— Nuriel Moghavem, MD (@NurielMoghavem) November 8, 2018
«Ma ei räägi kunagi selle teema osas kaasa.»
@NRA I #stayinmylane every day pic.twitter.com/KlxxfOSaNN— Susan Kartiko MD PhD FACS (@susan_kartiko) November 10, 2018
«Ei saa patsiendist pilti teha, seega tegin pildi endast. See on see, kui me oma nina sellesse teemasse ei topi.»
Can’t post a patient photo.... so this is a selfie.— Dave Morris (@traumadmo) November 10, 2018
This is what it looks like to #stayinmylane. @NRA @JosephSakran pic.twitter.com/bVPtXH9oXn
«Nina mitte toppimine: aitan elus hoida meest, kes lasi surnuks enda naise, ja siis tulistas ennast.»
My lane: helping to intubate a man who shot his wife to death and then shot himself, the bullet ripping from side to side across his mandible with blood filling his oropharynx, the patient coughing and intermittently fighting us, thrashing against his handcuffs.#ThisisMyLane— Kevin Lee (@kevin_radonc) November 10, 2018
«Ma olen hoolitsenud laste eest, keda on pähe tulistatud. Ma olen näinud relvavägivalla ohvreid, kes on kannatanud otsest ja kaudset kahju, ja ei ole enam iial endised. Ühed lapsed jäid ellu. Teised mitte. Ma hea meelega abistan teisi - TEIE tahate, et inimesed lihtsalt vait jääksid ja sellest asjast ei räägiks.»
I've taken care of children shot in the head. I've seen victims of gun violence with direct and indirect brain injuries left never the same. Those children survived. Others don't. I'm happy to consult others--YOU seem to want people to just shut up and be quiet. #mylane— Dr. Aaron Nelson (@PedsNeuroMD) November 8, 2018
«16-aastasel on kuulihaav kaelas. NRA, tema ema on ooteruumis. Kas teie tahate emale öelda, et ta laps ei jäänud ellu? Ega ma ei arvanudki seda.»
16 y/o GSW to the Aorta.@NRA his mother is in the waiting room. Should you tell her he didnt make it? Didnt think so. #stayinmylane #ThisISMyLane pic.twitter.com/YZ0i0zUkI8— Robert (@ScrubbedCTSurg) November 12, 2018
«Patsient sulges silmad ja anus mind: «Palun ärge laske mul surra!» Aitab juba.»
#ThisISMyLane #ThisISOurLane @NRA @DocsDemand @MomsDemand This is what the floor looked like after his chest tube for his giant hemothorax. He locked eyes with me and pleaded, "Doc, don't let me die." Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/phPfUs4Tnx— Doc (@drscubs) November 10, 2018
«Selline näeb välja kuulihaav südamesse. Sellest ei ole võimalik eluga pääseda. See võib ükskõik, kelle süda olla: mehe või naise, süütu või süüdi oleva, noore või vana, jumalakartliku või ateisti.
Ükskõik, kelle oma see ka ei oleks, seda on võimalik ära hoida. Sellepärast me sõna võtamegi.»
Dear @NRA,— DrWolfe_Forensics (@DrWolfeMD) November 10, 2018
This is what a GSW to the heart looks like. This is not survivable. This could be the heart of anyone; man or woman, the innocent or the guilty, young or old, the god-fearing or the secular.
But no matter who it is, it’s preventable. That’s why we speak.#ThisISMyLane pic.twitter.com/eWIsAMgvUZ
«Olles radioloog haigla traumaosakonnas, näen ma selliseid isetekitatud kuulihaavu kogu aeg.»
As a radiologist in a trauma hospital, I see CT scans like this self-inflicted GSW all the time.— SpectralCT (@CtSpectral) November 10, 2018
Deeply admire our first responders, nurses & docs who took care of this neurologically intact person with skill and compassion till death.
They deserve to be heard.#ThisISMyLane pic.twitter.com/ae3P512h5z
