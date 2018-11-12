E, 12.11.2018
«Ütle anaalseksile ei ning jäta oma äriga hüvasti või ütle jah, ning lase end hea arvustuse nimel vägistada.» Andrea Werhun, endine prostituut

FOTO: twitter

Ameerika Ühendriikide arstid protestivad USA relvaliidu (NRA) vastu veriste piltidega, mis on tehtud mõned hetked pärast seda, kui nad ravisid tulirelva ohvreid. Tegu on omamoodi protestiga USA relvaliidu sõnavõtu vastu.

Arstid otsustasid sellise käitumise kasuks, kui relvaõigust pooldavad organisatsioonid käskisid arstidel relvakontrolli küsimuses oma nina nende asjadesse mitte toppida.

Arstid kasutasid siis neile saadaolevat tehnikat ning uputasid NRA ja teiste samalaadsete organisatsioonide kanalid erinevate säutsude ja piltidega sellest, millega nemad peavad NRA tegevuse tõttu igapäevaselt kokku puutuma. 

Vaata pilte ja otsusta sina, kas arstid peaksid relvaküsimuses saama kaasa rääkida.

«NRA-le, see on see, kui me oma nina sellesse ei topi. Meid ei saa relvavägivalla osas vaigistada. Ma räägin selle patsiendi eest, tema vanemate eest, kes pole enam iial endised, kõikide nende inimeste eest, kes tulid pärast teda, kuigi ei pidanud»

«Ma aitasin meditsiinikoolis päästa relvavägivalla ohvrit. Need on minu käed, mis tema peale suruvad, et ta verest tühjaks ei jookse. Kuul on täpselt minu sõrme juures.» 

«Ma ei räägi kunagi selle teema osas kaasa.» 

«Ei saa patsiendist pilti teha, seega tegin pildi endast. See on see, kui me oma nina sellesse teemasse ei topi.» 

«Nina mitte toppimine: aitan elus hoida meest, kes lasi surnuks enda naise, ja siis tulistas ennast.» 

«Ma olen hoolitsenud laste eest, keda on pähe tulistatud. Ma olen näinud relvavägivalla ohvreid, kes on kannatanud otsest ja kaudset kahju, ja ei ole enam iial endised. Ühed lapsed jäid ellu. Teised mitte. Ma hea meelega abistan teisi - TEIE tahate, et inimesed lihtsalt vait jääksid ja sellest asjast ei räägiks.» 

«16-aastasel on kuulihaav kaelas. NRA, tema ema on ooteruumis. Kas teie tahate emale öelda, et ta laps ei jäänud ellu? Ega ma ei arvanudki seda.» 

«Patsient sulges silmad ja anus mind: «Palun ärge laske mul surra!» Aitab juba.» 

«Selline näeb välja kuulihaav südamesse. Sellest ei ole võimalik eluga pääseda. See võib ükskõik, kelle süda olla: mehe või naise, süütu või süüdi oleva, noore või vana, jumalakartliku või ateisti. 

Ükskõik, kelle oma see ka ei oleks, seda on võimalik ära hoida. Sellepärast me sõna võtamegi.»

«Olles radioloog haigla traumaosakonnas, näen ma selliseid isetekitatud kuulihaavu kogu aeg.»

