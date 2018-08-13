Eestlanna tahab koos Natalie Portmani ja David Beckhamiga koostöö tegema hakata

Eestlanna Merle Liivand teatas, et 15. septembril toimub maailmakoristuspäev, millest ta kutsus osa võtma ka endise jalgpalluri David Beckhami, näitleja Natalie Portmani ning ettevõtja Richard Bransoni.
Merle Liivand tegi üleskutse Instagramis, kus ta kirjutas: «15. septembril tuleb terve maailm kokku kui üks. 137 riiki on end juba kirja pannud».
Selle üleskutse juurde lisas naine ka paljud inimesed, nende hulgas Beckham, Portman ja Branson. Peale nende ka näitlejad Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, ujuja Michael Phelps ja modell Gisele Bündchen.
Get out and help this beautiful ocean 🌊!!! On 15.September the whole world 🌍 comes together as One! Over 137 countries have already signed up for @worldcleanupday2018
Peale enda tehtud üleskutse jagas Merle enda Instagramis ka Eestist pärit näitleja Johann Urbi palvet rahval samuti maailmakoristuspäevast osa võtta.
@worldcleanupday2018 Estonian- americans calling up the WORLD to unite! Time to get your apps out and map the trash! And please - please do save 15 of September on your calendar! It's official World Clean up day!!!
