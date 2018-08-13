E, 13.08.2018

Eestlanna tahab koos Natalie Portmani ja David Beckhamiga koostöö tegema hakata

Baywatchilik Merle Liivand ei istu käed rüpes, vaid kutsub inimesi koristama.

FOTO: Tairo Lutter

Eestlanna Merle Liivand teatas, et 15. septembril toimub maailmakoristuspäev, millest ta kutsus osa võtma ka endise jalgpalluri David Beckhami, näitleja Natalie Portmani ning ettevõtja Richard Bransoni.

Merle Liivand tegi üleskutse Instagramis, kus ta kirjutas: «15. septembril tuleb terve maailm kokku kui üks. 137 riiki on end juba kirja pannud».

David Beckham

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Selle üleskutse juurde lisas naine ka paljud inimesed, nende hulgas Beckham, Portman ja Branson. Peale nende ka näitlejad Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, ujuja Michael Phelps ja modell Gisele Bündchen.

 

Get out and help this beautiful ocean 🌊!!! On 15.September the whole world 🌍 comes together as One! Over 137 countries have already signed up for @worldcleanupday2018 📝 ****************************************************** What you have to do for it?! * visit www.worldcleanupday.org *Download the app from @apple or @android ! There you can mark the trash location 📍and share it with others *Tell about it to your friends, teams , coaches, community , offices ! *And nominate more people to join the cause!!! * be ready to give your hand and help on 15.September around the world🗺 !!! 😉💪🏻🙏🏻👏🏻✨ I personally call up @adriangrenier @richardbranson @felipeviel @r.liivand @rawelementsusa @lonelywhale @ironmantri @fina1908 @swimmingworldmag @swimsportnews @swimswamnews @leonardodicaprio @dell @virgin @virginvoyages @boostyourself @m_phelps00 @4ocean @4oceancleanups @scotteastwood @davidbeckham @chrishemsworth @surfrider @miamiwaterkeeper @oceanconservancy @oceana @oceandrivemag @natgeo @unitednations @unfoundation @eestiestonia100 @leonardodicapriofdn @clifffloydfdn @visitestonia @virginholidays @karliekloss @virginatlantic @markruffalo @instasuelos @gisele @piercebrosnanofficial @natalieportman @oskarmetsavaht @osklen @osklensurfing @osklenusa @oceanicpreservationsociety @estonian_culture_abroand @taaviroivas !!! Please keep sharing this great cause !!! 🌊🙏🏻👏🏻🧜‍♀️💪🏻🌍🌍🌍 #ocean #cleanup @maailmakoristuspaev #cleanoceans #cleanup #saveouroceans #openwater #swimmer #swim #openwaterswimming #mermaid #swimming #trash #cleaning #miami #saveourplanet #saveouroceans #saveoursport #watersport #estonia #openwaterathlete #mermaidlife #entrepreneur #endorsechallenge #water #nature #athlete #ourocean #swimsuit @swimwithmerle #protectouroceans @unep @adidasoriginals @adidas_swim @unenvironment @savemybag_estonia

A post shared by Merle Liivand (@mjerlel) on

Peale enda tehtud üleskutse jagas Merle enda Instagramis ka Eestist pärit näitleja Johann Urbi palvet rahval samuti maailmakoristuspäevast osa võtta.

