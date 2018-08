Went to see sunset with Batur volcano 🌋, saw bunch of ☁️ .... but still so beautiful... 😍 #amedbeach #balilife #bali #sunset #sunsetview #batur #baturvolcano #traveling #beautifulnature #greenplanet

A post shared by Heti (@hetit) on Aug 7, 2018 at 6:40pm PDT