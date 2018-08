Poja kaotanud räppar suri vaid 32-aastaselt

These pussy boys tryna count me out like iant dat nigga OK OK OK u can have da summer I'm reloading my sticc it's finna be a #CloneFreeFall new videos new music new tape new FTS new money n mo haters 2 piss off - #WHYNOTHUSTLE2 OUT NOW EVERYWHERE @cstruggs232

A post shared by The Real CloneFreeGang Page! (@clonefreemusic) on May 17, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT