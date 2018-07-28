Tom Odell valmistub Sweet Spotiks uute lauludega

Briti poplaulja Tom Odell lubab täna publikut uute lauludega üllatada. Staar jagab Instagramis pisikest sissevaadet sellest, mis meid täna ees ootab.
Tom Odell on eestlaste poolt vägagi armastatud ja oodatud esineja Briti laulja ja laulukirjutaja on välja andnud kaks stuudioalbumit – «Long Way Down» (2013) ning «Wrong Crowd» (2016).
Odelli superhitt «Another Love» on kõlanud paljudel suurtel muusikafestivalidel, sealhulgas Glastonburyl ja Szigetil, aga ka Positivusel ja täna Sweet Spotil!
Täna juba kell 16.45 astub Tom Odell Sweet Spot festivali pealavale.
Vaadake teaserit staari uuest palast SIIT:
today i can share with you another song from my new album, jubilee road. it’s track one, the title track, written on a late friday night in autumn, with the moon bright and the street below covered with a carpet of golden leaves. it was the first song to arrive from jubilee road, which unknown to me then, would go on to inspire the stories that filled up my notebooks in the months following. i hope you love it. and I can’t wait for you to hear the rest of the album. link in bio. tom xxx
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!SAADA vihje