Tom Odell valmistub Sweet Spotiks uute lauludega

today i can share with you another song from my new album, jubilee road. it’s track one, the title track, written on a late friday night in autumn, with the moon bright and the street below covered with a carpet of golden leaves. it was the first song to arrive from jubilee road, which unknown to me then, would go on to inspire the stories that filled up my notebooks in the months following. i hope you love it. and I can’t wait for you to hear the rest of the album. link in bio. tom xxx

