L, 28.07.2018
«Enamik vägistamisi on lihtsalt halb seks, millega naine ei jäänud rahule ega saanud orgasmi.» Germaine Greer, feminist
Postimees
Arvamus
Majandus
Maailm
EV100
Kultuur
Ilm
Sport
MM 2018
Pleier
Elu24
Sõbranna
Heureka
Tervis

Tom Odell valmistub Sweet Spotiks uute lauludega

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Briti laulja Tom Odell

FOTO: promo

Briti poplaulja Tom Odell lubab täna publikut uute lauludega üllatada. Staar jagab Instagramis pisikest sissevaadet sellest, mis meid täna ees ootab.

Tom Odell on eestlaste poolt vägagi armastatud ja oodatud esineja Briti laulja ja laulukirjutaja on välja andnud kaks stuudioalbumit – «Long Way Down» (2013) ning «Wrong Crowd» (2016).

Odelli superhitt «Another Love» on kõlanud paljudel suurtel muusikafestivalidel, sealhulgas Glastonburyl ja Szigetil, aga ka Positivusel ja täna Sweet Spotil!

Täna juba kell 16.45 astub Tom Odell Sweet Spot festivali pealavale. 

Vaadake teaserit staari uuest palast SIIT:

Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!

SAADA vihje

Loe ka neid

Praegu oluline

Tagasi üles