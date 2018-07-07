Helen Adamson sattus paljasääri jäälossi

Lauljatar ja telenägu Helen Adamson seikleb Lapimaal ja jagab sotsiaalmeedias oma fännidega lahedamaid hetki sellest reisist.
Lauljatar Helen Adamson on tõeline vagabond ja keskendub Lapimaalgi oma blogile nimga Wowyager. «Elu ei küsi sult kunagi, kas sa oled selleks valmis!» kirjutab kaunitar foto alla, millel poseerib paljasääri jäälossis:
Life will never ask: "Are you ready!" The things you don't understand or are not satisfied with may seem unbearable but there is always something to learn. • It might help to look in the mirror and ask yourself what YOU have to gain from these situations? And sometimes it helps to let go for a while to figure out what was the lesson. • I feel that at the moment I am going through an important time as I keep my eyes open and try to understand my lessons. • There are so many amazing people around me who are helping me in the process, even if they are unaware what they are doing. I have started noticing them just recently. So keep your eyes open because sometimes help might come from unlikely places! #wowyager #visitrovaniemi #visitlapland #reserved 📸@taavitonnisson
This is one of the golden moments for me 🏆 And by golden I mean that it will be one of those moments I will also remember after 20 years. • The reason being my love for animals. I love them so much because their love is pure and untainted. I am not saying humans don't have it amongst each other but ufortunately we see more many of the bad sides of human nature. • So whenever I see animals living, playing and caring for each other even from different species, their unconditional love touches me deeply. • I just fell in love with the reindeer in Lapland. They are so big, yet so gentle and with calm nature. I loved observing them and when the pack of 40 gathered around me I felt blessed to have this magical experience! When I am spending time with animals I feel careless 👸 #MySunriseGold #GalaxyS9 #WithGalaxy 📸@taavitonnisson Dress: @nymffashion
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!SAADA vihje