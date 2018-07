Sirmione was absolutely amazing with a hidden gem called Jamaica Beach ☀ today off to Venice! So if you have any places/activities there to recommend us then shoot! 😁 bikinis from @lindexofficial (use "paljasporgand30" for -30% off till 8.07) #lindexeesti #bikinibabe #jamaicabeach

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:37pm PDT