Grete Paia näitab seksikat säärejooksu ja iseteadlikku eeskuju: ära ole ilus!

Don’t Be Beautiful. “They keep saying that beautiful is something a girl needs to be. But honestly? Forget that. Don’t be beautiful. Be angry, be intelligent, be witty, be klutzy, be interesting, be funny, be adventurous, be crazy, be talented - there are an eternity of other things to be other than beautiful. And what is beautiful anyway but a set of letters strung together to make a word? Be your own definition of amazing, always. That is so much more important than anything beautiful, ever.” — Nikita Gill #nikitagill #ibiza Photo by @alariteede

A post shared by Grete Paia (@gretepaia) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:50am PDT