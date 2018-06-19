Uue ameti omandanud Grete Paia: ma ei saaks enam õnnelikum olla

Laujanna Grete Paia omandas EBSis rahvusvahelise ärijuhtimisel alal BA-kraadi. «Ma ei saaks enam õnnelikum olla,» teatab 16 aastat järjest õpingutele pühendunud Grete, kes nüüd viimaks saab pühenduda ainüksi muusika tegemisele.
«Uus peatükk minu elus on alanud,» annab lauljanna teada.
Bachelor’s DONE! ✅ Couldn’t be happier! 🙊🙈 For the first time after studying for over 16 years in a row, the time when I can finally devote myself fully to only music has come! 🎶 May the new chapter begin. PS! Shoutout and a big thanks to everybody for all of the lovely wishes and especially to the close ones for being there and supporting me throughout everything! 💕 #bachelors #newchapter #thankyou #estonianbusinessschool #ebs #classof2018 #graduation #internationalbusiness #internationalbusinessadministration
