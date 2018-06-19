T, 19.06.2018
«Kui ühes minu metsaaluse majas hakkaks elama šamaan, kes kutsuks igal hommikul taevavaime trummiga kohale, oleks see võimas.» Urmas Sõõrumaa, valgustatud ärimees
Uue ameti omandanud Grete Paia: ma ei saaks enam õnnelikum olla

Grete Paia ülikoolilõpetamisel

FOTO: Instagram

Laujanna Grete Paia omandas EBSis rahvusvahelise ärijuhtimisel alal BA-kraadi. «Ma ei saaks enam õnnelikum olla,» teatab 16 aastat järjest õpingutele pühendunud Grete, kes nüüd viimaks saab pühenduda ainüksi muusika tegemisele. 

«Uus peatükk minu elus on alanud,» annab lauljanna teada. 

