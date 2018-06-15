R, 15.06.2018
Ükskõik kui kole ja "paks" ma kellegi arust olen, leian, et me peaks olema rohkem toetavad naiste kehaliste muutuste osas. Madli Vilsar
Paljastavam foto kui kunagi varem: Helen Adamson unustas püksikud koju

Helen Adamson kuumal fotosesioonil vannis

FOTO: ALICIA LANDMAN

Oma kaunist keha sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel fännidega jagav muusik Helen Adamson on nüüd avaldanud pildi, millel poseerib kaunitar lausa püksikuteta. Julge tegu! Vaata pilti!

