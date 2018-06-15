Paljastavam foto kui kunagi varem: Helen Adamson unustas püksikud koju

Now I can only be thankful that this year has been such an amazing start to the summer in Estonia. • This May month our average temperature was 14.4 C and the maximum 30.5 C. Normally the average is only 10.4. It was the warmest May in the past 50 years. • So we had and still have a lot of days where there is over 20 degrees and sunny without a cloud in the sky. Today being a great example. • People are soaked with vitamin D and so much happier! Enjoy the end of the week and take in the amazing warmth! #wowyager #visitestonia #lovelysummer 📸@taavitonnisson

