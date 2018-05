Aaretejah alaku! Vähem kui nädala pärast Eestit külastav Stone Sour peidab ka Tallinnasse hinnalise üllatuse

@joshrandofficial’s hidden treasures for Europe. Envelope 1 has four guitar picks: two Atlanta Falcons, First Order & Mandalorian picks. Envelope 2 has four Star Wars picks: Rebellion, Jedi, Empire and Sith. Envelope 3 has his Signature Zippo lighter and the polka dotted pick. He will be hiding all three envelopes at EVERY Stone Sour show in Europe (including festivals). Follow him to find out the locations the day of each show. Good luck! #hydrogradtour #joshshiddentreasures

A post shared by Stone Sour (@stonesour) on May 29, 2018 at 6:49am PDT