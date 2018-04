Paljas Porgand avaldas endast järjekordse ahvatleva pildi

When was the last time you looked at yourself and said: “damn, girl, you’re a piece of art”? Well, what are you waiting for? 💋 Love yourself more than anything, girls, cause at the end of the day, you’re all you’ve actually got! wearing @la_fanett (“paljasporgand” gives you -10% off) #muah @mua_helen photo @kerstiniglas hair color @ilusalongintersalon #tan @vitaliberataestonia #selflove #selfcare #loveyourself #comfortableinmyskin #intersalon #hotmess #longhair #curledhair #volumoushair #volumouscurls #professionalmakeup #makeuplook #beauty #darkeyes #contour #vitaliberataestonia

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:33pm PDT