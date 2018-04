Terveks tunnistatud «Beverly Hills`i» staar Shannen Doherty heitleb ikka vähiga

Test and results. One Tumor marker test came back good. Other... elevated. Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life. It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher. As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine.....btw, the elevation can be from all sorts of things. Oh and vitamin D... need more of that too. #stillacancerslayer

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:32pm PDT