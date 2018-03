Briti glamuurimodell on iluoppidega liiale läinud

Just standing here watching my abs slowly slip away into the distance. Lolz. Anyway I like this lingerie set ⚫️⚪️ @newlookfashion Special thanks also to @mcdonalds @pizzahut @starbucks etc etc for ma bod. On a real tho if there’s any PTs in the Stoke area who fancy dragging me out of bed/fridge to help me source the missing abs pls message me ✌🏼

A post shared by 🦋🦋 ALICE (@xxalicegoodwinxx) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:53pm PST