Millist elu elab kuangine seltskonnastaar Charlene Rennit Abu Dhabis?

2018 Year of Zayed #yearofzayed on #tolerance #respect “To treat every person, no matter what his creed or race, as a special soul.” #sheikhzayedmosque Photo by @borisnokovitch #abudhabi #uae #vision #future #sunset #emirates #sunset #visionoftolerance #humandevelopment

A post shared by Charlene Rennit (@charlenerennit) on Mar 10, 2018 at 3:18am PST