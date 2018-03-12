Kim Kardashian avaldas pildi koos enda iidoliga

Tõsielustaar ja poole kohaga strippar Kim Kardashian avaldas sotsiaalmeedias pildi endast koos oma suurima iidol, ameeriklasest laulja Madonnaga.
Kuigi ka Madonnal on viimasel kümnel aastal vaatamata enda suurenevale vanusele kombeks laval poolpaljalt esineda, siis nii palju kui pildilt näha on, siis paistavad mõlemad riided olevat.
You guys don’t even understand my love for this woman @madonna . When I was 8 years old Allison & I watched her shoot her Cherish music video in Malibu on the beach shot by Herb Ritz. In 1989 She was also my neighbor & gave Kourtney & I a box of neon jewelry & black rubber bracelets. We went to school bragging hard but no one believed us! I’ve looked up to her always & now I get the best skin care advice from her! Obsessed with @mdnaskin rose mist & the eye mask OMG it’s the best. Can’t wait for you to watch our intimate chat on YouTube Follow @kkwbeauty for all of the details
