esmaspäev, 12. märts 2018
"Olen valmis I. J. Zandi käest vabandust paluma, kui naised valetasid" Katrin Lust
Postimees
Arvamus
Majandus
Maailm
EV100
Kultuur
OM 2018
Sport
Pleier.ee
Elu24
Sõbranna
Heureka
Tervis
Uudised
Kirev elu
Seks
Staarid
Elu24 blogi
Galeriid
Videod
Tele
Hiiglased
Muusika
Eesti Laul
Meeldib
Wideo
Gamefriik
  • Elu24
  • Kim Kardashian avaldas pildi koos enda iidoliga

Kim Kardashian avaldas pildi koos enda iidoliga

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Kim Kardashian võib enda üle uhke olla. Ta on juba mitmendat aastat järjest Pornhubi statistikas esindatud.

FOTO: PictureGroup/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Tõsielustaar ja poole kohaga strippar Kim Kardashian avaldas sotsiaalmeedias pildi endast koos oma suurima iidol, ameeriklasest laulja Madonnaga.

Kuigi ka Madonnal on viimasel kümnel aastal vaatamata enda suurenevale vanusele kombeks laval poolpaljalt esineda, siis nii palju kui pildilt näha on, siis paistavad mõlemad riided olevat.

Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!

Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.

SAADA vihje

Loe ka neid

Praegu oluline

Tagasi üles