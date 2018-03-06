Kuum klõps: fitnessmodell Erna Husko rabab vallatute kurvidega

Erna Husko on Eestis resideeruv Soome fitnessimodell, kelle tegemistel hoiab Instagramis silma peal ligi 41 000 jälgijat.
Taas jagab põhjanaabrite kaunitar inspireerivat pilti enda vallatutest kurvidest. J-Lo, hoia alt!
Having a healthy lifestyle and eating healthy doesn’t mean that you have to count every single calorie you put inside your mouth. 🧐 It’s all about the balance - how you sleep, workout, meditate and enjoy the food. ❤️ Yes, you can eat hamburgers too if you want, but I don’t suggest doing it daily! 😀 I love to be strict with my diet during the workdays so I can have a relaxed mind during the weekends! 😋🍽 . Are you ready for BUILD THE BOOTY2 trainings?🍑#bootywitherna . 💜FOCUS ON YOUR HEALTH, NOT YOUR WEIGHT NUMBER!
