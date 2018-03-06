teisipäev, 6. märts 2018
"Las nad laamendavad" Juku-Kalle Raid
Kuum klõps: fitnessmodell Erna Husko rabab vallatute kurvidega

Erna Husko

FOTO: Erakogu

Erna Husko on Eestis resideeruv Soome fitnessimodell, kelle tegemistel hoiab Instagramis silma peal ligi 41 000 jälgijat. 

Taas jagab põhjanaabrite kaunitar inspireerivat pilti enda vallatutest kurvidest. J-Lo, hoia alt! 

