Liis Lassi rinnapartii jäi silma Taavi Rõivasele

Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let the bitterness steal away your sweetness. Take pride that even though the world might sometimes disagree you still believe it to be a magical place. ✨✨✨ #morningthoughts #morningsathome #mysanctuary

A post shared by LIIS LASS (@liislassofficial) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:25am PST