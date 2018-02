Valenitinipäeva top10: Eesti kõige armsamad paarikesed

Happy Valentine's day sweethearts! ❤ ▫️ Be sure to remember those that are most important to you every day! When you have best friends and love in your life they should know how important they are for you every single day ▫️ #sõbrapäev #valentinesday #bestfriends #2=1

A post shared by Helen Adamson (@helenadamson) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:01am PST