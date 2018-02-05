esmaspäev, 5. veebruar 2018
RUS
ENG
"Ka lurjus võib olla väga edukas"

Rain Lõhmus

Postimees
Arvamus
Majandus
Maailm
EV100
Kultuur
Sport
Elu24
Sõbranna
Heureka
Tervis
Kodustiil
Reisile
60+
Uudised
Kirev elu
Seks
Staarid
Elu24 blogi
Galeriid
Videod
Tele
Hiiglased
Muusika
Eesti Laul
EMA 2018
Meeldib
Wideo
Gamefriik
  • Elu24
  • TOP 20: kõige seksikamad naissportlased 2018 taliolümpial

TOP 20: kõige seksikamad naissportlased 2018 taliolümpial

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Lindsey Vonn

FOTO: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP

Pyongyangis toimuvad taliolümpiamängud on peagi käes ning selle puhul oleme kokku pannud edetabeli seksikaimatest naissportlastest nende mängude ajal.

20. Torah Bright, Austraalia, lumelaudur

 

Waiting for the sunshine ☀️

A post shared by Torah Bright (@torahbright) on

19. Greta Laurent, Itaalia, murdmaasuusatamine

18. Justine Braisaz, Prantsusmaa, kahevõistlus

17. Anna Gasser, Austria, lumelaudur

16. Rowan Cheshire, Suurbritannia, vabastiilis suusatamine

15. Giada Russo, Itaalia, iluuisutamine

 

#smile#solocosebelle#ricordi#bestmoments#lovelife#lovesport#kiss#dreams♥️

A post shared by Giada Russo (@r_giadina) on

14. Chloe Kim, USA, lumelaudur

 

Made it to Aspen, boutta get Xtreme

A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on

13. Penny Coomes, Suurbritannia, iluuisutamine

12. Sofia Goggia, Itaalia, mäesuusatamine

 

@cortinaclassic here we are.. Fired up! : @chiaramirelli

A post shared by Sofia Goggia (@iamsofiagoggia) on

11. Madison Chock, USA, iluuisutamine

10. Nadja Purtschert, Šveits, lumelaudur

 

My favorite color. #sunset #summer #lakenights

A post shared by Nadja Purtschert (@nadjapurtschert) on

9. Alexa Scimeca Knierim, USA, iluuisutamine

 

It was only a matter of time before I got my hands on Pearl! @nbcolympics

A post shared by Alexa Knierim (@alexa_knierim) on

8. Silje Norendal, Norra, lumelaudur

 

The snow keeps falling down here in Switzerland ❄️❄️ #Laax

A post shared by siljenorendal (@siljenorendal) on

7. Jessie Diggins, USA, murmaasuusataja

6. Spencer O'Brien, Kanada, lumelaudur

 

Drunk on pow. ❄️

A post shared by spencerobrien (@spencerobrien) on

5. Jamie Anderson, USA, lumelaudur

4. Rosalind Groenewoud, Kanada, vabastiilis suusatamine

 

I’M GOING TO MY 2ND OLYMPICS!!! I managed to slide into the team in the last spot based on my results from last yearI appreciate the opposing symmetry of my two Olympic qualifications—I was actually the 1st to achieve an early nomination to the Sochi Games. I have been reflecting a lot on the differences of both preparation experiences. In the 4 years leading up to 2014, I was on the vast majority of podiums, and though I didn’t appreciate it at the time, I was pretty healthy and athletically successful. By comparison, in the past 4ish years I have had: arthroscopic surgeries on both knees for torn lateral menisci, an almost life-threatening heart condition, a brain/neck injury that resulted in a chronic pain condition, a blown ACL/MCL/LCL kneesplosion, a bout of mono, and most recently, a broken humerus. It has been a heart-wrenching fight to get back to the Games. I’ve had to put myself back together a few times, but, I think I managed to improve the construction. I’m going into these Games happier, more full of gratitude and appreciation, and with my heart more open. It’s always darkest before the dawn. I have 4 weeks until my event to get my body working optimally, my confidence back, my tricks stomped, and to put together a run I’m proud of to represent Canada. Let’s do thisThank you so so so much to everyone that helped me get here and believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself @paulisfairinloveandwar #LeoG @shannemm @lg_life @kaya @adriennedl @damienmoroney @jennydelich1 @mollyohbrien @wasalicious @maggiephillipsscarlett @trennonpaynter @mcdonellmarc @naulty_by_nature, and the rest of the @freestylecanadaski support/medical staff. And thank you to my sponsors for standing by me @mec @coalitionsnow @bernunlimited

A post shared by Roz G (@rozgroenewoud) on

3. Tessa Virtue, Kanada, iluuisutamine

 

Check out my story to see some of yesterday’s adventures! Exciting things to come

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on

2. Julia Dujmovits, Austria, lumelaudur

 

Train hard. Eat clean. Rest well. Repeat. #roadtopyeongchang2018

A post shared by Julia Dujmovits (@juliadujmovits) on

1. Lindsey Vonn, USA, mäesuusataja

 

 

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!

Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.

SAADA vihje

Loe ka neid

Tagasi üles