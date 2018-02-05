TOP 20: kõige seksikamad naissportlased 2018 taliolümpial

Pyongyangis toimuvad taliolümpiamängud on peagi käes ning selle puhul oleme kokku pannud edetabeli seksikaimatest naissportlastest nende mängude ajal.
20. Torah Bright, Austraalia, lumelaudur
19. Greta Laurent, Itaalia, murdmaasuusatamine
18. Justine Braisaz, Prantsusmaa, kahevõistlus
17. Anna Gasser, Austria, lumelaudur
16. Rowan Cheshire, Suurbritannia, vabastiilis suusatamine
Getting ready to head back to the mountains on Monday! Last week of training before heading out to Korea on the 7tn exciting!!! Massive thanks for all the congrats and of course all support I've received over the past few years ❤ . . . @extremeofficial @we_are_sungod @superdry @blackanddecker_us @rossignol #skiing #athlete #olympics #Pyeongchang
15. Giada Russo, Itaalia, iluuisutamine
14. Chloe Kim, USA, lumelaudur
13. Penny Coomes, Suurbritannia, iluuisutamine
12. Sofia Goggia, Itaalia, mäesuusatamine
11. Madison Chock, USA, iluuisutamine
10. Nadja Purtschert, Šveits, lumelaudur
9. Alexa Scimeca Knierim, USA, iluuisutamine
8. Silje Norendal, Norra, lumelaudur
7. Jessie Diggins, USA, murmaasuusataja
6. Spencer O'Brien, Kanada, lumelaudur
5. Jamie Anderson, USA, lumelaudur
4. Rosalind Groenewoud, Kanada, vabastiilis suusatamine
I’M GOING TO MY 2ND OLYMPICS!!! I managed to slide into the team in the last spot based on my results from last yearI appreciate the opposing symmetry of my two Olympic qualifications—I was actually the 1st to achieve an early nomination to the Sochi Games. I have been reflecting a lot on the differences of both preparation experiences. In the 4 years leading up to 2014, I was on the vast majority of podiums, and though I didn’t appreciate it at the time, I was pretty healthy and athletically successful. By comparison, in the past 4ish years I have had: arthroscopic surgeries on both knees for torn lateral menisci, an almost life-threatening heart condition, a brain/neck injury that resulted in a chronic pain condition, a blown ACL/MCL/LCL kneesplosion, a bout of mono, and most recently, a broken humerus. It has been a heart-wrenching fight to get back to the Games. I’ve had to put myself back together a few times, but, I think I managed to improve the construction. I’m going into these Games happier, more full of gratitude and appreciation, and with my heart more open. It’s always darkest before the dawn. I have 4 weeks until my event to get my body working optimally, my confidence back, my tricks stomped, and to put together a run I’m proud of to represent Canada. Let’s do thisThank you so so so much to everyone that helped me get here and believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself @paulisfairinloveandwar #LeoG @shannemm @lg_life @kaya @adriennedl @damienmoroney @jennydelich1 @mollyohbrien @wasalicious @maggiephillipsscarlett @trennonpaynter @mcdonellmarc @naulty_by_nature, and the rest of the @freestylecanadaski support/medical staff. And thank you to my sponsors for standing by me @mec @coalitionsnow @bernunlimited
3. Tessa Virtue, Kanada, iluuisutamine
2. Julia Dujmovits, Austria, lumelaudur
1. Lindsey Vonn, USA, mäesuusataja
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!
Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.