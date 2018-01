Me for @thelovemagazine with @kegrand shot by @lynettegarland Make- up: @jamesmolloymakeupartist Hair: Sochi Inagki Fashion editor: @oliver_volquardsen Thank you to my @thelovemagazine family. We shot this in East London at @gilesdeacon_ studio ❤️Go have a read. It’s awesome.

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jan 27, 2018 at 9:59am PST